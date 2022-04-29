ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germany

Boris Becker could be jailed as he faces bankruptcy sentencing

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OYFay_0fNaUmux00

Three-time Wimbledon champion Boris Becker could be sent to jail when he is sentenced for flouting the terms of his 2017 bankruptcy.

The former world number one, 54, was earlier this month found guilty of transferring hundreds of thousands of pounds from his business account and failing to declare a property in his home town of Leimen, Germany.

BBC commentator Becker was also convicted of hiding an 825,000 euro (almost £700,000) bank loan and 75,000 shares in a tech firm.

Each offence under the Insolvency Act, which include removal of property, two counts of failing to disclose estate and concealing debt, carries a maximum sentence of seven years imprisonment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SLiAW_0fNaUmux00
A selection of trophies from the tennis career of Boris Becker (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

Judge Deborah Taylor will sentence six-time Grand Slam champion Becker, who has a previous conviction for tax evasion and attempted tax evasion in Germany in 2002, at Southwark Crown Court from midday on Friday.

He told jurors his 50 million US dollar (about £38 million) career earnings were swallowed up by an expensive divorce to his first wife Barbara Becker, child maintenance payments and “expensive lifestyle commitments”.

The German national, who has lived in the UK since 2012, said he was “shocked” and “embarrassed” when he was declared bankrupt on June 21 2017 over an unpaid loan of more than £3 million on his estate in Mallorca, Spain.

He claimed he had co-operated with trustees tasked with securing his assets, even offering up his wedding ring, and relied on the advisers who managed his life.

However, Becker, who was supported in court by his partner Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro and eldest son Noah, was found guilty of four charges.

The court heard Becker received 1.13 million euros (about £950,000) from the sale of a Mercedes car dealership he owned in Germany, which was paid into a business account used as a “piggy bank” for his personal expenses.

Becker was found guilty of transferring 427,00 euros (£356,000) to nine recipients, including the accounts of his ex-wife Barbara and estranged wife Sharlely “Lilly” Becker, the mother of his fourth child.

He was further convicted of failing to declare a property in his home town of Leimen, hiding an 825,000 euro (almost £700,000) bank loan on the house as well as 75,000 shares in tech firm Breaking Data Corp.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Wigan secure League One title with victory over Shrewsbury

Wigan sealed promotion to the Championship as League One champions with a 3-0 victory over Shrewsbury. A 43rd-minute own goal from Josh Vela and a second-half brace from Will Keane ensured that Latics finally got themselves over the line after no win in their last five matches. Keane also won...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Becker
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bankruptcies#Sentencing#Tax Evasion#Southwark Crown Court#German
newschain

UN seeks Mariupol evacuation deal as Russian forces slowly advance

Ukraine’s forces have fought village-by-village to hold back a Russian advance through the country’s east, while the United Nations works to broker a civilian evacuation from the last Ukrainian stronghold in the port city of Mariupol. An estimated 100,000 civilians remain in the city, and up to 1,000...
WORLD
newschain

Sunderland boss Alex Neil: We got the job done

Alex Neil admitted it was a case of “job done” after Sunderland secured a play-off spot with a 1-0 win at Morecambe. A goal from Nathan Broadhead earned the Black Cats the three points they needed to seal a place in the top seven in Sky Bet League One, while Morecambe survived the drop as both Gillingham and Fleetwood lost.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Germany
newschain

Co Antrim’s answer to the High Line in New York opened

Co Antrim’s answer to New York’s famous High Line has been officially opened. A former railway viaduct in Randalstown, which spans the River Maine, has been transformed into a community garden. It was created with a grant by the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) – one of four community...
POLITICS
newschain

Tory MP facing bankruptcy proceedings given time to raise money

A judge has given a Conservative MP facing bankruptcy proceedings time to raise money. Judge Sally Barber on Tuesday approved a plan for Adam Afriyie, who represents Windsor, to sell a property. The judge considered Mr Afriyie’s case at an online hearing in the specialist Insolvency and Companies Court.
ECONOMY
newschain

5 of the best parasols for your garden

Here comes the sun! Spending time eating al fresco, reading and relaxing, or simply watching the world go by, is one life’s little pleasures. But sometimes a sunhat and pair of shades aren’t always the best protection, especially when those rays get a little more fierce – and yet you still want to sit outside.
GARDENING
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
132K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy