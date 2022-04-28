Lightning’s first-round opponent still unknown after loss to Blue Jackets

The Lightning's Victor Hedman, left, and Blue Jackets' Brendan Gaunce, right, vie for the puck during the second period of Thursday's game in Columbus, Ohio. [ JAY LAPRETE | AP ]

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Lightning will enter their final game of the regular season still not knowing their first-round playoff opponent.

They could have clinched third place in the Atlantic Division with a win Thursday and set up an opening-round date with the Maple Leafs.

Instead, because of a 5-2 loss in Columbus and Boston’s 5-0 win over Buffalo, Tampa Bay will go into Friday’s regular-season finale against the Islanders unsure of whether it will open the playoffs at Toronto or Carolina.

The Lightning arrived in Columbus playing some of their best all-around hockey of the season. But they came out sluggish and sloppy in their penultimate game of the regular season, failing to register a shot for more than nine minutes before Mikhail Sergachev rifled one from the point.

About 30 seconds later, Tampa Bay had a goal taken off the scoreboard. Pat Maroon cleaned up a loose puck in the paint after teammate Corey Perry stumbled over Columbus goaltender Elvis Merzlikins in traffic. The Blue Jackets challenged the goal and, following a lengthy review, Perry was penalized for goaltender interference, negating the goal.

The Blue Jackets went up 1-0 when Kent Johnson found Jakub Voracek for a wide-open shot along the near post with just under four minutes left in the period.

The Lightning power play, which had operated at a 52.6-percent success rate over the previous six games, also started off slow before Nikita Kucherov scored on the man-advantage with 9:45 left in the second period to tie the game at 1. Kucherov’s snap shot from the right circle gave him a goal in eight straight games, tying Brian Bradley for the longest streak in Lightning history.

But Columbus answered 32 seconds later, when Oliver Bjorkstrand got away from Ryan McDonagh behind the net and found Cole Sillinger wide open in front, putting the Blue Jackets back ahead.

As the second period drew to a close, Maroon was positioned in the paint looking for a redirection opportunity, and he and Merzlikins swiped at each other’s sticks. Maroon drew a crowd of Blue Jackets, and when Perry came to help his teammate, Merzlikins swung at Perry with his blocker.

Maroon, however, was called for an extra penalty (roughing and slashing) and the Blue Jackets quickly took advantage, as Jack Roslovic scored 15 seconds into the third period.

Almost nine minutes later, Bjorkstrand chased down a loose puck in the neutral zone, charged into the Lightning zone and unloaded a wrister from the right circle that rode up defenseman Erik Cernak’s stick and past Elliott.

Perry brought the Lightning back to within 4-2 with a power-play goal with just over three minutes remaining, but Andrew Peeke restored the Blue Jackets’ three-goal lead with an empty-net goal with 1:51 left.

Backup Brian Elliott kept the Lightning in the game despite facing consistent pressure, stopping 30 of 34 shots.

• • •

The Tampa Bay Times has commemorated the Lightning’s second consecutive Stanley Cup title with a new hardcover coffee table book, Striking Twice. Order now.

Sign up for Lightning Strikes, a weekly newsletter from Bolts beat writer Eduardo A. Encina that brings you closer to the ice.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.