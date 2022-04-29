ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Ravens select Kyle Hamilton 14th overall in the NFL Draft

By Nick Petraccione
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fx80h_0fNaUBSC00

The Baltimore Ravens retooled on the defensive line as they selected Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton with 14th overall in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night in Las Vegas, Nevada.

On a team known historically for the brick wall defenses, the Ravens fell off a bit last season. They were tied 21st in the NFL in sacks with 34 on the year. But a glaring issue: Baltimore allowed the most passing yards per game in the league.

Hamilton, the best available safety at the time of Baltimore’s pick, should become an instant playmaker for the Ravens.

Baltimore also bolstered their offensive line as they selected Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum with the 25th overall pick in the first round.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

What time does the NFL Draft start?

(WHTM) – The 2022 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday night live from Las Vegas on abc27. The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft begins with the Draft Day Preview show on abc27 at 7:30 p.m. and the Jacksonville Jaguars will be on the clock at 8 p.m. Thirty two picks will be made on […]
abc27 News

Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett drafted by Steelers 20th overall

(WHTM) — Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett is staying in the right in town as the Pittsburgh Steelers make him the first quarterback off the board in the NFL Draft with the 20th overall pick on Thursday night in Las Vegas. There is no surprise that Pickett’s name was called in the first night of the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
State
Iowa State
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Football
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore, MD
Football
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
abc27 News

Nittany Lions 2022 NFL Draft Tracker

Penn State has a handful of players eagerly waiting to hear their names called in the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada. The first Nittany Lion flew off the board in the middle of first round on Thursday night as star wide receiver Jahan Dotson was selected 16th overall by the Washington Commanders. Dotson […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
abc27 News

Who’s running for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania?

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Republican Pat Toomey’s Senate seat is up for grabs and the list of candidates who want to fill it continues to grow. Ahead of the May 17 primary, abc27 has compiled a list to help decipher who’s who in the 2022 race. Tuesday, March 15, marks the official day for candidates to […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Gov. Wolf continues to push for $2k checks to Pennsylvanians

READING, Pa (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf (D) is continuing his call on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to pass legislation that would bring $2,000 checks to Pennsylvanians. Joined by Representative Manuel Guzman Jr., Gov. Wolf has continued to be vocal about using the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funded $500 million Opportunity Program to give […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Hamilton
abc27 News

Penn State sends 13 to NFL, most drafted in Big Ten

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State reigns supreme after the 2022 NFL Draft, sending 13 players to the league. The eight Nittany Lions drafted by NFL teams is the most of any Big Ten school this year. Ohio State had the second most drafted players with six. Five additional Penn State players were signed […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27 News

What A.J. Brown will bring to the Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman made a blockbuster trade at the NFL Draft Thursday night, trading for star receiver A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans for a first and third-round pick. The Eagles also extended Brown’s rookie contract. According to Philadelphia Inquirer beat writer Jeff McLane, Brown and the Eagles agreed to […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#Notre Dame#The Nfl Draft
abc27 News

COVID in Pa. weekly update, April 29: Daily cases pass 2,000 again, hospitalizations up as well

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As of data checked at 12:30 p.m. on April 29, 2022, there were 12,375 additional cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania from Friday, April 22, through Thursday, April 28, for a statewide cumulative total of 2,334,351 confirmed cases and 483,415 probable cases, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The daily […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

PSU names new Director of Athletics: Patrick Kraft

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State has named its next Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics/director of athletics, Patrick Kraft, President-elect Neeli Bendapudi announced Friday. Kraft was the William V Campbell Director of Athletics at Boston College before accepting his new position here in Central Pennsylvania. He will assume the role on July 1.     “I […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
abc27 News

abc27 News

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy