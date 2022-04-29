Siegfried & Roy’s personal items headed to auction

LOS ANGELES — The personal collections of entertainers Siegfried & Roy, famous for their long-running animal magic act, will be put up for sale on June 8-9 by the Bonhams auction house of Los Angeles, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Bonhams will be selling more than 500 personal items from the duo’s professional and personal lives in two days of live sales in an auction dubbed “Siegfried & Roy: Masters of the Impossible,” the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Roy Horn died on May 8, 2020, in Las Vegas due to complications from COVID-19. Horn, 75, had tested positive for COVID-19 a month before his death, his publicist said.

Siegfried Fischbacher died on Jan. 14, 2021, from pancreatic cancer. He was 81.

All proceeds from the sale will go toward the Sarmoti Foundation, the late duo’s charity that works toward protecting endangered and threatened species.

Highlights offered in the sale include:

• Electric blue satin stage costumes worn on stage by Siegfried & Roy,

• Yellow diamond and a diamond ring.

• 18-karat Cartier necklace with emerald and diamonds.

• Leopard spot pattern Tiffany & Co. porcelain tea service, comprising one teapot, creamer, sugar bowl, seven cups, eight saucers, eight dessert plates, and a cake plate.

• French Japanese Cloisonné gilt and patinated metal turtle-form clock from the 19th century.

Other items include a baroque carved and ebonized wood throne chair, a Victorian gilt metal and bronze mounted ebonized clock, a set of nine paper or fabric faux bamboo parasols and a Georgian-style faux leopard upholstered chair, People reported.

“We are thrilled to offer the astounding and magical collection of Siegfried & Roy at Bonhams in Los Angeles,” Helen Hall, Director of Pop Culture at Bonhams, said in a statement. “Siegfried & Roy dreamed a life for themselves and then made it a reality, whether on stages around the world or in their homes in Las Vegas. This is a unique opportunity to acquire a little bit of magic from the life of these incredible entertainers and humanitarians.”

Siegfried and Roy met on a cruise ship in 1957, according to the Review-Journal. They soon began performing together at nightclubs and theaters throughout Europe.

They came to the Las Vegas Strip in 1967 and performed at several hotels, including the Tropicana, the Stardust, the Original MGM Grand (now Bally’s), the Frontier and The Mirage, the newspaper reported.

The duo performed in 5,750 consecutive sold-out shows from 1990 until Oct. 3, 2003, when Horn was seriously injured by a giant white tiger, the Review-Journal reported.

