ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions take Hutchinson at No. 2, trade up to take Williams

By LARRY LAGE
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RdeE9_0fNaRLJf00
NFL Draft Football Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson stands next to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Detroit Lions as the second pick in the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong ) (Jae C. Hong)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — (AP) — Aidan Hutchinson surprised his mother with a gift on draft day before the Detroit Lions made his wish come true.

The Lions grabbed the talented Michigan defensive end with the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft Thursday night, barely using its allotted five minutes to address a desperate need with a hometown star who was the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy this past season.

“The whole draft process, I wanted them to pick me," he said.

When Hutchinson’s name was called in Las Vegas, Hutchinson hugged his parents and two sisters before going on stage. His father, Chris, was a Michigan captain and Big Ten defensive lineman of the year in 1992.

A few hours earlier, Hutchinson picked the special day to carry out a sweet surprise for his mother, Melissa, giving her a Leo Frost-designed necklace with a dog tag to honor her grandfather and World War II veteran.

“That was cool to have that moment shared with her," he said

Detroit went into the draft with the No. 32 pick along with six more selections. It used the extra assets to make an aggressive trade with an NFC North rival to move up and take Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams with the No. 12 pick, which they acquired from Minnesota in a swap for No. 32 overall. Detroit also landed the No. 46 selection overall for No. 34 overall and a third-round pick.

Williams gives veteran quarterback Jared Goff a big-play threat, but the speedster may need time to get healthy after tearing a knee ligament in the national championship game.

The Lions seem to have more needs on defense than offense Goff surrounded by solid players on the line, at tight end and running back, but they definitely needed help at receiver.

Until recently, the Jaguars were expected to select Hutchinson at No. 1 but went with Georgia defensive end Travon Walker instead. That gave second-year general manager Brad Holmes a chance to draft Hutchinson, the best player on the team's board.

The 6-foot-6, 265-pound pass rusher is relentless, fitting the mold of players coveted by second-year coach Dan Campbell. He has drawn comparisons to a pair of former Ohio State defensive ends, Nick and Joey Bosa.

The Lions certainly can use his help, slowing down offenses and firing up fans tiring of their losing ways.

Detroit's defense averaged just 1.8 sacks last year, ranking ahead of only Atlanta. The lack of a pass rush led to the Lions giving up 5.9 yards per play and 27.5 points per game, two more categories in which they ranked No. 31 out of 32 NFL teams.

“He’s going to change the dynamic of this team just by his presence and how he plays," Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said. “He’s a true fit in every way."

The Lions drafted former Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell No. 7 overall last year and he helped the line become one of their strengths. With the No. 3 pick overall in 2020, Detroit drafted former Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah and he has not panned out so far due to injuries.

The Lions lost their first eight games last season and went 0-2-1 over the next three before finally winning a game under Campbell and closing with three wins over the last six games.

Detroit's rebuilding plan included trading quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for Goff and those two first-round picks along with a first-rounder next year.

First up was Hutchinson, who set a single-season school record with 14 sacks for the Wolverines last season. He is the highest-drafted defensive player in Michigan history, and the highest pick Detroit has invested in an edge rusher.

“I don’t feel a whole lot of pressure,” he said. “It’s great to come back to home.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

NFL clears Browns after former coach said team tanked games

CLEVELAND — (AP) — The NFL handed former Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson another loss. The league announced Monday that it found “no evidence” the Browns purposely lost games or incentivized personnel to do so after Jackson alleged in February the team tried to lose during the 2016 and 2017 seasons.
CLEVELAND, OH
WGAU

25 percent of Falcons draft picks were Bulldogs

The three-day weekend that is the NFL Draft provided the Atlanta Falcons and their fans eight new players and a slew of potential new starts to follow as the team looks to fill a variety of holes on the roster. Saturday afternoon, the Falcons grabbed BYU running back Tyler Allgeier...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
State
Minnesota State
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Allen Park, MI
City
Oregon Township, MI
Detroit, MI
Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
City
Atlanta, MI
WGAU

Herro scores 25, Heat take Game 1 over 76ers 106-92

MIAMI — (AP) — Tyler Herro had spent the last few days dealing with an upper-respiratory bug that disrupted his routine. So he arrived at Miami's arena early Monday morning, 10 hours before gametime, to get some shots up and restore his rhythm. It worked. And the Heat...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAU

LEADING OFF: Astros' Baker goes for 2,000th win as manager

A look at what's happening around the majors today:. Astros manager Dusty Baker tries for his 2,000th win as a major league manager when Houston hosts Seattle. Only 11 skippers have reached the mark so far. The 72-year-old Baker posted his 1,999th victory when Houston blanked the Mariners 3-0 Monday...
HOUSTON, TX
WGAU

Supporting cast key in semifinal battle between Ja-Steph

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (AP) — Klay Thompson savored the moment by spending a few minutes on the court after a roller-coaster of emotions during the final minute. He hit the game-winning 3-pointer — only to miss two free throws before getting back on defense to force Ja Morant to miss a layup, giving Golden State a 117-116 win. It's not a championship, but was a huge win for the Warriors and more so for Thompson because of the injuries he's battled through the past two years.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Nick
WGAU

LEADING OFF: Padres' Clevinger back after 2nd TJ surgery

A look at what's happening around the majors on Tuesday:. Padres right-hander Mike Clevinger is set to pitch in the majors for the first time since recovering from his second Tommy John surgery. He'll be back on a familiar mound, too. Clevinger will start against the Guardians at Progressive Field...
SAN DIEGO, CA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
20K+
Followers
65K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy