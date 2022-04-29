ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two suspects wanted for grand theft in Northwest Fresno

By Ishshah Padilla
FOX26
FOX26
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FRESNO, Calif (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is looking for two suspects wanted for grand theft. According to...

YourCentralValley.com

Suspect search after shooting outside Fresno store

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies are searching for the suspects involved in a shooting following an argument in Fresno early Friday morning. According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, an argument between two groups began at the 7-Eleven store near Kings Canyon Road and Willow Avenue in Fresno. Both groups got into their vehicles and […]
FRESNO, CA
FOX26

Man found dead inside vehicle in Northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An investigation is now underway after police say a gas station employee found a man dead inside his vehicle in Northeast Fresno. According to police, officers were called to the Sinclair gas station Monday afternoon on Bullard and First just after 4 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a Hispanic man dead inside a vehicle.
FRESNO, CA
The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

Man caught on camera placing card skimmer at Hawthorne convenience store

Surveillance video captured a man allegedly placing a card skimming device on a credit card machine at a Hawthorne convenience store. It happened Saturday at a 7-Eleven on West 135th Street. Security footage from the convenience store showed the suspect, a man wearing a black face mask, black clothing and an orange ballcap, waiting for […]
HAWTHORNE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man killed in southwest Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who they say was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in southwest Fresno. Around 2:00 a.m., officers were called out to the area of Mayor Avenue and Mono Street after it was reported that 13 rounds had been fired nearby. When officers arrived, they found 24-year-old […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 99

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman killed after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 99 Tuesday morning has been identified, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. The victim was named as 66-year-old Aloma Waith of Stockton. California Highway Patrol officers say the crash happened around 3:00 a.m. on Highway 99 near Cedar Avenue. CHP officers […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
SFGate

Kidnapped California baby found, 3 suspects detained

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A 3-month-old baby who was kidnapped from his San Francisco Bay Area home was found Tuesday and three suspects were detained, police said. The baby, Brandon Cuellar, was unharmed but was taken to a hospital as a precaution, San Jose Police Department officials said during a news conference.
SAN JOSE, CA
KGET

6 arrested following year-long drug trafficking investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A year-long investigation into a Kern County drug trafficking organization culminated Tuesday in the arrests of six people, according to authorities. Federal authorities say those arrested were Jorge Calderon-Campos, 41, Byron Adilio Alfaro-Sandoval, 45, Johnathan Benjamin Torres, 30, Jose Angel Beltran-Chaidez, 66, Alberto Gomez-Santiago, 36, and Mark Garcia, 22. Campos imported […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KMPH FOX26 is the local FOX affiliate in Fresno, California with breaking news, local and national, sports and weather.

