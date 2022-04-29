ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traveling exhibit shows Sistine Chapel in Albuquerque

By Jordan Honeycutt
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A traveling exhibition coming to Albuquerque lets people experience one of history’s most awe-inspiring masterpieces. Michaelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition aims to recreate the grandeur of the original frescoes painted in the 15th and 16th centuries.

The exhibit is described as using state-of-the-art technology to reproduce floor-to-ceiling displays of the artworks from the famed chapel in Vatican City. That’s coming to Expo New Mexico June 10. Tickets go on sale May 10 .

