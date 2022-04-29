ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cayce, SC

Fallen Cayce Police Officer laid to rest

thenewirmonews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJUNE 24, 1994 – APRIL 24, 2022. He was the beloved son of Roy and Sonia Wheeler Barr. Drew was a Public Safety Officer-K9 handler with Cayce Police Department where he worked for five years. He began working with Sandy Ridge Volunteer Fire Department at the age of 14; he...

thenewirmonews.com

