COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dawn Staley, the South Carolina women’s basketball head coach has been nominated as a finalist for the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame’s 2022 class. Staley and the 1996 Olympic Women’s Basketball Team are in the public voting, linked here. Staley and the 1996 team were previously nominated in 2012.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO