After a laborious season, the matchups are officially set in stone. There will be four rounds of the Stanley Cup playoffs – including the First Round, the Second Round, the Conference Championships/Semifinals and the Stanley Cup Final. Each series in all rounds will be a best-of-seven series. Sixteen teams total made the Stanley Cup playoffs, eight from the Eastern Conference and eight from the Western Conference.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO