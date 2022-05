Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft is officially over. Even though two days are gone, there are still 157 picks to be made on Saturday with rounds four through seven. Before we get to the final day, it’s time to look back at Day 2. Three quarterbacks were selected, 12 trades were executed and countless teams made moves that could make or break their 2022 seasons. The beauty of the draft is that those teams don’t know which side of the fence they’re on until these players take the field – and I won’t pretend to know either.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO