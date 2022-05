CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Matthew Buchanan, the suspect in a suspicious death and house fire last month, has been arrested. Buchanan, 32, was arrested in Monroe County, Florida, early Tuesday morning by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Buchanan (credit: Monroe County Sheriff’s Office) Castle Rock police said last week that Buchanan is the sole suspect in the death of his mother, Elizabeth Bjorlow, and issued an arrest warrant. Police and firefighters were called to the home near the Dove Valley Place and Paint Pony Circle just after 2:30 p.m. April 27. Matthew Buchanan (credit: Castle Rock Police) The fire was contained less than...

32 MINUTES AGO