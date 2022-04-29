ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trial dates set for Columbia man accused of a November shooting at Vibez Lounge

By ABC 17 News Team
 4 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Dates have been released for the rescheduled trial of a Columbia man accused of a November shooting at Vibez Lounge.

Todd Nesbitt's hearing is set for the end of May and his pre-trial and trial dates are both set for June.

Nesbitt is charged with first-degree assault, resisting arrest and armed criminal action.

Nesbitt is being held without bond at the Boone County Jail.

Nesbitt was one of two suspects in a mass casualty incident, according to a probable cause statement.

The other suspect in the shooting was Quillian Jacobs. Police say Jacobs reportedly shot into a crowd and two officers shot and killed Jacobs.

Police report five people were shot and a witness reported hearing around "50 shots go off".

