Trial dates set for Columbia man accused of a November shooting at Vibez Lounge
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)
Dates have been released for the rescheduled trial of a Columbia man accused of a November shooting at Vibez Lounge.
Todd Nesbitt's hearing is set for the end of May and his pre-trial and trial dates are both set for June.
Nesbitt is charged with first-degree assault, resisting arrest and armed criminal action.
Nesbitt is being held without bond at the Boone County Jail.
Nesbitt was one of two suspects in a mass casualty incident, according to a probable cause statement.
The other suspect in the shooting was Quillian Jacobs. Police say Jacobs reportedly shot into a crowd and two officers shot and killed Jacobs.
Police report five people were shot and a witness reported hearing around "50 shots go off".
