ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton, MA

Brockton Fair Grandstand’s Impending Demolition Will Be Heartbreaking

By Tim Weisberg
1420 WBSM
1420 WBSM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I’m sure in my heart I knew the day would someday come when the Brockton Fair would be no more, and when the beloved grandstand would be demolished. I just didn’t expect it to come so soon. Last week, we reported that the Brockton Fair would not...

wbsm.com

Comments / 1

Related
1420 WBSM

Mitchell Designates New Bedford as ‘Metropolitan Area’ at State of the City

New Bedford, along with 25 other municipalities across the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, are often designated as a "gateway city." Gateway cities are typically defined as smaller urban areas that are a centralized part of a local economy. Each gateway city's history often includes a thriving manufacturing economy at the height of the industrial revolution that over time has been hollowed out due to external economic phenomena such as globalization. As a result, these municipalities often face similar socioeconomic challenges.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

Dartmouth Marijuana Dispensary Rolling Towards Completion

As you slowly ease your way out of your winter cocoon, you may have noticed a few new things along Faunce Corner Road in Dartmouth that were not there all that long ago. One such thing is the new multi-laned Dunkin' Another might be Trader Jan's Archery Pro Shop that I wrote about last week. What a great place to channel your inner Robin Hood.
DARTMOUTH, MA
Taunton Daily Gazette

Gillette makes B-R prom extra special; Taunton wants parks: Our top stories

Before we begin the new week in earnest, we're taking a look back at the week that was, and the stories that led the news with Taunton Daily Gazette readers. Our top story of the past week was about Bridgewater-Raynham, and how a little bad luck turned into some very good luck, when Gillette Stadium had to cancel their senior prom due to a Garth Brooks concert. The Class of 2022 got a special surprise out of that turn of events.
TAUNTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Brockton, MA
City
Fall River, MA
City
Boston, MA
Brockton, MA
Government
City
Dartmouth, MA
City
Randolph, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Carney
CBS Boston

Stoneham Police Officer, Brother Accused Of Fraudulently Receiving $36 Million In Mass Save Funds

STONEHAM (CBS) — A Stoneham police officer and his brother are accused of fraudulently receiving $36 million in Mass Save funds. Officer Joseph Ponzo, 48, of Stoneham, and Christopher Ponzo, a 47-year-old owner of an electrical contracting company from North Reading, were arrested Friday. According to U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins, the brothers conspired to bribe an employee at a Mass Save lead vendor company in exchange for Mass Save contracts. The brothers allegedly paid that employee tens of thousands in cash bribes, kickbacks, or other benefits from 2013 to 2017. That included weekly $1,000 payments from Christopher and then $5,000-$10,000...
STONEHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Boston Police Investigate Whether Customers’ Drinks Were Drugged At Bars

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston licensing officials have been looking into a rash of recent incidents this winter when women said drugs had been slipped into their drinks. “It’s scary because people don’t know what they’re doing most of the time,” said one man who wanted to remain anonymous, and said he was the victim of a “roofies” incident several years ago. “Woke up the next morning in my bed wondering what happened, and luckily I was in my bed.” Boston Police and the Boston Licensing Board are investigating what happened February 11th at the Hong Kong near Faneuil Hall, when a customer...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Teens attack Suffolk students as new video shows them harassing a local restaurant in late March

BOSTON — New video shows a group of teens terrorizing a local restaurant in late March. The teens demand drinks and shout at customers inside Silvertone’s in Downtown Crossing. One teen even pulling a knife on a witness according to a police report. The owner was able to usher them out, but they returned and smashed the front doors, leaving shards of glass all over the floor.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grandstand#Pizza Crust#The Brockton Fair#The Brockton Enterprise
Boston 25 News WFXT

Violent fugitive wanted in Maine arrested at Encore Casino

EVERETT, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police arrested a violent fugitive wanted in Maine at the Encore casino early Friday morning. State Police Special Tactical Operations Team arrested Jeremey N. Sanchez, 23, of Lowell, just before 7 a.m. after state troopers and Maine police developed information that put Sanchez at the Encore Casino hotel late Thursday night.
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
eBay
News Break
Politics
1420 WBSM

1420 WBSM

Fairhaven, MA
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy