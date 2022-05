LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State basketball forward Julius Marble announced Monday he is transferring to Texas A&M. It is near his home of Dallas. Changing schools to be closer to home was a priority for Marble and a key reason he entered the portal. MSU walk on Davis Smith, son of former MSU star Steve, says he’ll return to MSU next season. Smith was in the portal until removing his name Monday.

LANSING, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO