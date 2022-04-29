Huawei Mate Xs 2 Foldable Phone Comes With An Outie Design And Stylus

Electric car manufacturer Rivian announced earlier today that it is updating the delivery schedules for its R1T truck and R1S SUV. With this change, Rivian will move the delivery for the Black Mountain and Forest Edge trims ahead of the previously announced schedule. At the same time, the Ocean Coast will be delivered later than what was promised earlier to reach a more optimal supply. In addition to updating its delivery schedule, the company's CEO also teased a host of other features –- including a special desert mobility mode, a pet mode, and a dashcam –- that will arrive on the Rivian electric SUVs later.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO