Pinal County residents air concerns about Queen Creek battery plant

First it was the Queen Creek Town Council to hear resident concerns about a new LG electric vehicle battery plant being built, and now it’s the Pinal County Board of Supervisors’ turn.

A handful of residents went before the supervisors’ meeting on Wednesday April 27, to voice concerns about South Korean LG Energy Solution’s battery manufacturing plant that will be built on a 650-acre parcel of land in Queen Creek.

During the Queen Creek Town Council meeting on April 20, almost two dozen residents spoke in person or sent written comments to council members opposing the plant

At the supervisors’ meeting, residents asked about the effects the plant would bring to the area’s environment, as well as concerns about any potential fires at the site.

Tiffany Nedrow lives in San Tan Valley but is worried because the LG plant will be built a half mile from her home, her children’s elementary school, Combs High School, three senior communities and many homes that have livestock on their properties.

“How long will it take the fire department to respond, with our current infrastructure, how will we be notified if evacuation is needed,” Nedrow asked.

Patrick Moreheart, also of San Tan Valley, expressed fears about the LG plant and what it could do to the surrounding community.

“[We’re in] close proximity to something that could potentially cause chemical spillage disasters, much like it did in Illinois in the Morris fire,” Moreheart said. “Not many are aware of it. We have some historical examples of what happened just recently in Chandler. These are all huge concerns of ours. In the Morris fire there were 4,000 people that were evacuated immediately.”

In June 2021, a fire in a warehouse In Morris, Illinois, burned hundreds of thousands of pounds of lithium ion batteries, which released toxic fumes into the air. The warehouse was owned by Superior Battery, which does not manufacture the batteries.

Many speakers in the Queen Creek meeting expressed concerns about potential fires at the manufacturing plant as LG car batteries have been recalled by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration because of instances of fires in cars.

However, there have been no reports of fires at LG’s plant in Michigan. Any fires have occurred in cars with the batteries, which is what took place in Chandler, hence the recalls.

On April 19, LG Energy Solution successfully bid more than $84.4 million for land in the northeast corner of Ironwood Drive and Germann Road, on which the South Korean-electronics maker plans to build a $2.8 billion electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility.

At the Pinal County Board of Supervisors’ meeting the idea of a gathering involving officials from Queen Creek, the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality and Pinal county officials was floated, but nothing was finalized.