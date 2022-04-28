ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Creek, AZ

Pinal County residents air concerns about Queen Creek battery plant

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UZApy_0fNaMR2u00

First it was the Queen Creek Town Council to hear resident concerns about a new LG electric vehicle battery plant being built, and now it’s the Pinal County Board of Supervisors’ turn.

A handful of residents went before the supervisors’ meeting on Wednesday April 27, to voice concerns about South Korean LG Energy Solution’s battery manufacturing plant that will be built on a 650-acre parcel of land in Queen Creek.

During the Queen Creek Town Council meeting on April 20, almost two dozen residents spoke in person or sent written comments to council members opposing the plant

At the supervisors’ meeting, residents asked about the effects the plant would bring to the area’s environment, as well as concerns about any potential fires at the site.

Tiffany Nedrow lives in San Tan Valley but is worried because the LG plant will be built a half mile from her home, her children’s elementary school, Combs High School, three senior communities and many homes that have livestock on their properties.

“How long will it take the fire department to respond, with our current infrastructure, how will we be notified if evacuation is needed,” Nedrow asked.

Patrick Moreheart, also of San Tan Valley, expressed fears about the LG plant and what it could do to the surrounding community.

“[We’re in] close proximity to something that could potentially cause chemical spillage disasters, much like it did in Illinois in the Morris fire,” Moreheart said. “Not many are aware of it. We have some historical examples of what happened just recently in Chandler. These are all huge concerns of ours. In the Morris fire there were 4,000 people that were evacuated immediately.”

In June 2021, a fire in a warehouse In Morris, Illinois, burned hundreds of thousands of pounds of lithium ion batteries, which released toxic fumes into the air. The warehouse was owned by Superior Battery, which does not manufacture the batteries.

Many speakers in the Queen Creek meeting expressed concerns about potential fires at the manufacturing plant as LG car batteries have been recalled by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration because of instances of fires in cars.

However, there have been no reports of fires at LG’s plant in Michigan. Any fires have occurred in cars with the batteries, which is what took place in Chandler, hence the recalls.

On April 19, LG Energy Solution successfully bid more than $84.4 million for land in the northeast corner of Ironwood Drive and Germann Road, on which the South Korean-electronics maker plans to build a $2.8 billion electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility.

At the Pinal County Board of Supervisors’ meeting the idea of a gathering involving officials from Queen Creek, the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality and Pinal county officials was floated, but nothing was finalized.

Comments / 1

Related
Jeremy Beren

Salt River Project to consider new options for Coolidge plant following expansion plan rejection

Solar panels covering a parking lot near ASU's Tempe campus. SRP's headquarters are located just a few miles from the campus.Tony Webster/Flickr. (Tempe, Ariz.) — Following the unveiling of its new Central Line Solar plant on Wednesday, the Salt River Project has shared with NewsBreak a statement regarding the Arizona Corporation Commission vote that rejected the utilities provider's plans to expand its Coolidge Generation Station in Pinal County.
COOLIDGE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Phoenix approves heat response plan

PHOENIX — Phoenix leaders are launching their new heat response plan to help keep people safe this summer. Part of the plan includes turning a vacant building into a cooling center for the homeless. As ABC15 previously reported, the number of heat-related deaths hit a record-high in 2021. According...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Queen Creek, AZ
City
San Tan Valley, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Government
State
Illinois State
Pinal County, AZ
Government
State
Arizona State
County
Pinal County, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
AZFamily

Deadly head-on crash temporarily closes State Route 387 northeast of Casa Grande

NEAR CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – One person is dead, and another is in the hospital after a head-on wreck closed State Route 387 for several hours on Wednesday morning. In an update around 3:30 p.m., officials say both directions of SR 87 have reopened. The wreck happened where SR 387 meets State Route 87, about 20 minutes northeast of Casa Grande.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
Boston 25 News WFXT

Arizona wildfire doubles in size near college town

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — (AP) — An Arizona wildfire doubled in size overnight into Wednesday, a day after heavy winds kicked up a towering wall of flames outside a northern Arizona tourist and college town, ripping through two dozen structures and sending residents of more than 700 homes scrambling to flee.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Plant#Infrastructure#Lg#South Korean#Tiffany#Combs High School
The Independent

Arizona wildfire almost triples in size, forcing thousands to flee

A fast-moving wildfire in rural Arizona nearly tripled in size Wednesday and has forced thousands to flee as the wind-driven blaze is expected to worsen. “I cannot stress enough how rapidly this fire is moving,” True Brown, a fire management officer with the Coconino National Forest, told reporters late Tuesday. “I cannot stress how important it is to leave the fire area.”The fire, since named the Tunnel Fire, burned across largely unpopulated hills and valleys approximately 14 miles north of Flagstaff, Arizona, according to a US Forest Service statement. It has grown from claiming 6,000 acres on Tuesday...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Southern California takes unprecedented step to declare water shortage emergency

An unprecedented water shortage emergency has been declared in Southern California.The affected areas include parts of Los Angeles, Ventura and San Bernardino counties which are home to around 6 million people.Officials made the announcement on Tuesday that, from 1 June, outdoor watering would be restricted to one day a week in areas dependent on a network of aqueducts known as the State Water Project. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California (MWD) has also asked residents to voluntarily cut water use across the region.“We’re requiring these areas to cut back outdoor watering to 1 day a week, but need...
POLITICS
KTAR.com

Containment grows on 2 disruptive wildfires in northern Arizona

PHOENIX – Crews are gaining more control of two disruptive wildfires that have been burning for more than a week in northern Arizona, authorities said. The Crooks Fire is still spreading to the south and west in Prescott National Forest, surpassing 8,000 acres burned, but containment increased to 20%, fire officials said Wednesday morning. The size was reported at around 6,500 acres with 16% containment the previous morning.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Nicole Underwood

Arizona’s Old West Highway 60: A historic route with plenty of nuances

(PINAL COUNTY, AZ) - Arizonans now more than ever have the urge to explore, after nearly two years of quarantine times paired with travel restrictions. Getting out of the bubble and traveling on a tried-and-true stretch of road rich with history has great appeal. And with more growth happening in the state, there’s even more aspects to discover. So, let’s get you on the right path: the historic route of Highway 60.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Former Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel dies from ‘health complications,’ family says

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Former Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel died Saturday morning from “health complications,” according to a family spokesperson. She was 45. “This May we would have celebrated 20 years of marriage. My family and I are utterly heartbroken by this unimaginable loss. We are so very proud to call Allister wife and mom,” said her husband, David DeNitto. “We are asking that the press and the public honor her, her legacy, and our family by respecting our privacy at this difficult time,” he concluded. Funeral arrangements have not yet been publicly announced. Adel is survived by her husband and two children. Arizona’s Family is working on learning more information.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Weekend travel alert: Valley road restrictions to know about (April 29-May 2)

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation has multiple construction projects going on this weekend that may impact your driving plans. On their website, ADOT reported the following closures and restrictions:. Westbound Interstate 10 closed between Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) and Avondale Boulevard in the West Valley from...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

'We have vehicles to ship': Nikola Corp. opens Pinal County electric truck factory

They drive — under their own power — and they’re impressive. Phoenix-based Nikola Corp. unveiled some of its first Arizona-built heavy trucks at a launch event at the company’s new Coolidge factory Wednesday, reaching a significant mile marker for a company that appeared on the brink less than two years ago. The ceremony celebrating the start of commercial truck production elicited...
COOLIDGE, AZ
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
286K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy