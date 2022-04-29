2022 NFL Draft recruiting rewind: Texas A&M's Kenyon Green to Houston Texans

It can be difficult to project the development of elite high school athletes three-to-five-years into the future.

But recruiting services had no trouble evaluating the future of Atascocita High School (Texas) offensive lineman Kenyon Green in the class of 2019.

He was billed as a bluechip prospect who would wind up as an NFL first or second-round pick.

Sure enough, entering Draft Day, Green was viewed as a borderline (but likely) first-round pick.

He ended up going No. 15 overall to the Houston Texans, who selected LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. - another five-star recruit - at No. 3.

Here's how he was rated as a high school prospect:

247Sports

Ranking : 4-star recruiting; Nation's No. 34 overall prospect, No. 5 offensive tackle

Notable : Called a "potential first-round pick" who also might develop into a guard, 247Sports actually nailed the player evaluation on Green.

Although he missed five-star status by two spots.

Green was the No. 5 offensive tackle, and was listed behind Charles Cross and Evan Neal, two players who went ahead of him in this draft.

Rivals

Ranking : 5-star prospect; Nation's No. 22 overall prospect, No. 4 offensive tackle

Notable : Green was part of a top-four that also consisted of Evan Neal and Charles Cross.

Rivals nailed its offensive tackle rankings.

ESPN

Ranking : 5-star prospect; Nation's No. 3 overall prospect, No. 1 offensive tackle

Notable : ESPN tends to be higher on recruits who play in the Under Armour All-American Game, and that was the case with Green.

He was listed as the nation's No.3 overall prospect, ahead of Travon Walker, Evan Neal, Garrett Wilson, Derek Stingley Jr., Charles Cross and others.

Senior season highlights