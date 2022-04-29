ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tell us what you think: Do you like the Panthers pick of tackle Ikem Ekwonu at No. 6?

By KJ Edelman
Charlotte Observer
 4 days ago

After months of speculation, the Carolina Panthers have officially made their No. 6 pick in the NFL draft.

Charlotte native Ikem “Ickey” Ekwonu was chosen in the first round by the Panthers on Thursday night, a selection that the team hopes will bolster their offensive line for years to come.

At N.C. State, Ekwonu was a consensus All-American, an Outland Trophy finalist and was nicknamed “The Pancake King.”

After the selection, Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said the team was impressed by Ekwonu’s intelligence and called him a “tone-setter.”

“We’re pretty calm, cool and collected right now,” Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said. “But we’re fired up to get Ickey.”

The move means the Panthers will once again not choose a quarterback in the first round of the NFL draft, the last selection being Cam Newton as the first overall pick in 2011.

So, what do you think? Was picking Ekwonu at No. 6 the right move or should the Panthers have chosen someone else. Let us know below. (Newsletter readers, click the headline to this story to view the poll.)

Charlotte Observer

