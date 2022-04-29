Jacqui Felgate lands her 'dream job' after quitting Seven: Ex-sports presenter reveals she 'jumped at the chance' to take on a surprise new role

Jacqui Felgate has landed her 'dream job' after quitting her role as news and sports presenter for Seven News Melbourne.

The 39-year-old joined 3AW Breakfast on Friday, presenting the foodie segment on the radio show alongside co-hosts Ross Stevenson and Russel Howcroft.

Felgate, who will be on air every Friday at 8.15am, told the Herald Sun she 'jumped at the chance' to work alongside Stevenson.

'When Ross Stevenson is kind enough to call and offer you a role on such an iconic show, I jumped at the chance,' Felgate said.

'There isn't a more talented person on radio to work with and learn from. I've listened to Breakfast on 3AW my entire life and I'm delighted to be joining the 3AW family.'

Felgate described the role as her 'dream gig' and said she couldn't wait to 'sink her teeth' into Melbourne and Victoria's 'wonderful food scene'.

Felgate is replacing Kate Stevenson in the role.

Details surrounding Felgate's exit from Seven emerged earlier this month, with The Australian reporting she was 'less than impressed' when Rebecca Maddern was 'parachuted' to the top newsreader job in January after her defection from Nine.

While it's unknown whether Felgate was gunning for the Melbourne newsreader position, she would end up quitting Seven for personal reasons just a few months after Maddern took on the role.

Maddern, 44, jumped ship from Nine to Seven in January, and has been co-anchoring Melbourne's weekend news alongside Mike Amor since then.

Felgate announced three months later she was leaving her position to pursue 'new opportunities' after spending more than nine years at the network.

The popular host told the Herald Sun: 'The last two years have been really hard on every family and while newsrooms are wonderful places and I've had a wonderful career in the newsroom, it's time.'

Felgate continued: 'I've got a very young family and I haven't been there enough for them and I want to be there for them over the next little while.

'At the same time I've been presented with so many exciting and new opportunities that I'm really keen to explore and I'm looking forward to those too.'

She shares daughters Maddie, nine, and Georgia, five, with her journalist husband Michael.

She said that after working every weekend for 19 years in newspapers and on TV, she wanted to be able to spend quality time with her family.

Abbey Gelmi was later announced as Felgate's replacement as chief AFL presenter for Seven.

The granddaughter of legendary track star and Olympic hero Herb Elliot, Abbey has been with Channel Seven since 2018.