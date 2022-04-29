ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doddridge County, WV

Frost Advisory issued for Doddridge, Lewis, Tyler, Upshur by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-29 03:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction:...

alerts.weather.gov

