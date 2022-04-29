Frost Advisory issued for Doddridge, Lewis, Tyler, Upshur by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 06:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Randolph The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas Black River At Pocahontas affecting Randolph County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Black River At Black Rock affecting Jackson, Independence and Lawrence Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River At Pocahontas. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Agricultural lands along the river east and south of Pocahontas will be impacted by high water. Equipment and livestock should be moved to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 17.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.5 feet tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Crest Time Date Black River Pocahontas 17.0 17.6 Tue 5 AM 18.5 18.2 17.8 18.5 7 AM 5/04

RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR ・ 1 HOUR AGO