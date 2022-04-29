Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 12:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 07:31:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Lawrence; Randolph The National Weather Service in Little Rock AR has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Arkansas Spring River At Imboden affecting Randolph and Lawrence Counties. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Spring River At Imboden. * WHEN...From this afternoon to Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Lower lying cultivated farmlands and pastures flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 16.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 18.5 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Crest Time Date Spring River Imboden 18.0 16.9 Tue 5 AM 16.9 8.7 7.7 18.5 7 PM 5/03

