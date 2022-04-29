Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or are imminent. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidities can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires. Follow local fire restrictions. Check weather.gov/flagstaff for updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips. Please notify field crews of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Chinle Valley; Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING DUE TO STRONG, GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTHEAST ARIZONA * AFFECTED AREA...Locations near Buffalo Pass, Chinle, Dilkon, Eagar-Springerville, Ganado, Holbrook, Kayenta, Kykotsmovi, Saint Johns, Shonto, Snowflake-Taylor, Tuba City, Window Rock and Winslow. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of strong winds and very low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
