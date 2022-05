Kricker Innovation Hub to host 2022 Ignite Portsmouth Entrepreneurial Journey Bootcamp. Shawnee State University’s Kricker Innovation Hub will host its second annual Ignite Portsmouth Entrepreneurial Journey Bootcamp this summer. The bootcamp is an eight-week program that meets in-person each Thursday from 6-8PM starting on May 12th until June 30th.

