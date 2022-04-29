ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Rafael, CA

Police: California teacher was drunk in classroom

By Amy Larson
KLFY.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — A high school teacher in Marin County, California, was arrested Wednesday – after police say she was under the influence of alcohol and drugs while teaching, according to the San Rafael Police Department. Terra Linda High School teacher Teagen Leonhart, 46, of...

www.klfy.com

