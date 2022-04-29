ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis pair wanted for several business robberies strike again

By Autumn Scott, Melissa Moon
 4 days ago

This story has been updated to include a robbery that occurred on April 28th.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police need help capturing a pair of robbers they say have been terrorizing businesses across the city.

The most recent robbery happened at a Family Dollar on Getwell Road Thursday.

Police say the two men entered the store, pointed guns at employees and demanded money from the business. The pair took the money and fled the scene on foot.

In surveillance video released by police Friday, you can see one of the robbers forcing open what appears to be a register drawer.

Another robbery took place around 8:30 Wednesday night at another Family Dollar store in the 3300 block of East Shelby Drive.

In a video released by police, you can see two men, one in a scarecrow mask, enter the store, and then one of them jumps over the counter.

Investigators said the robbers pointed handguns at employees, demanded money, and left with an undetermined amount of cash.

Police said both men appeared to be in their early 20s, and they believe they are responsible for several other business robberies.

If you recognize them or have any information about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

