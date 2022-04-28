Augusta National champion Anna Davis, rocking her bucket hat, opens with a 71 in LPGA debut at Palos Verdes

Photo: Harry How/Getty Images

Anna Davis admitted to feeling some nerves Thursday morning in the lead-up to her LPGA debut. But by the time she got to the tee, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur champion said she was fine.

It’s a week of firsts for Davis, 16, who hails from Spring Valley, California, but finds herself in the Los Angeles area for the first time.

“I think it was pretty much like every other tournament I would say,” said Davis, who opened with even-par 71 at the Palos Verdes Championship presented by Bank of America.

“There weren’t like as many people, but I’m expecting for the next few days leading up to see some more people out here. See how that goes.”

Davis, who is playing this week on a sponsor exemption, started on the back nine at Palos Verdes Golf Club and was 2 under through her first five holes. She hit 12 fairways, 10 greens and took 29 putts.

“Yeah, I missed like a few putts leading up, but as I got to the back nine my ball striking was kind of bad,” she said, “so I didn’t give myself very many chances.

“I kind of stayed strong and finished at even.”

Minjee Lee paces the field at 8 under with World No. 1 Jin Young Ko one back.

Davis has a busy summer lined up thanks to her big win at Augusta. She also has an invite to the Cognizant Founders Cup next month as well as the U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles, Amundi Evian Masters and AIG Women’s British Open at Muirfield. Davis said she’ll fill in other events around the majors.

The high school sophomore wore her signature bucket hat Thursday at Palos Verdes, making her easy to spot.

“I’ll walk around and some of the girls will recognize me and they’ll say congrats,” said Davis. “That’s kind of funny.”