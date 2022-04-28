2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta Friday tee times, TV and streaming info

After its annual stop in the Big Easy the PGA Tour is south of the border this week for the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta.

The field of 144 players is competing for a $7.3 million purse at Vidanta Vallarta, the host course for the next three years that will play to a par 71 at 7,456 yards.

World No. 1 Jon Rahm entered the week as the betting favorite and he backed it up on Thursday with a 7-under 64 to join the group tied atop the leaderboard after the first round.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the second round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta. All times Eastern.

Mexico Open: Leaderboard | PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

1st tee

Tee times Players

8:45 a.m. Jonas Blixt, Tommy Gainey, Peter Uihlein

8:56 a.m. Kelly Kraft, Max McGreevy, Rafa Cabrera Bello

9:07 a.m. Ryan Armour, Grayson Murray, David Lingmerth

9:18 a.m. Matt Jones, Tyler Duncan, Sung Kang

9:29 a.m. Michael Thompson, Nick Taylor, Luke Donald

9:40 a.m. Kevin Streelman, D.J. Trahan, Anirban Lahiri

9:51 a.m. Brian Stuard, Matt Every, John Huh

10:02 a.m. Jason Dufner, Derek Ernst, Stephan Jaeger

10:13 a.m. Adam Svensson, Paul Barjon, Manuel Inman

10:24 a.m. Ben Kohles, Curtis Thompson, Ben Willman

10:35 a.m. Jim Knous, Brett Drewitt, Roberto Díaz

10:46 a.m. Seth Reeves, Andrew Novak, Jose Antonio Safa

1:45 p.m. Scott Gutschewski, Aaron Rai

1:56 p.m. Brice Garnett, Arjun Atwal, Ryan Blaum

2:07 p.m. Austin Cook, Danny Lee, Hayden Buckley

2:18 p.m. Cameron Champ, Jon Rahm, Charles Howell III

2:29 p.m. Patrick Reed, Brendon Todd, Sebastián Muñoz

2:40 p.m. J.T. Poston, Nate Lashley, Aaron Wise

2:51 p.m. Pat Perez, Camilo Villegas, Sahith Theegala

3:02 p.m. D.A. Points, Peter Malnati, Sangmoon Bae

3:13 p.m. Wesley Bryan, Bill Haas, Brandon Hagy

3:24 p.m. Brandon Wu, David Skinns, Jeffrey Kang

3:35 p.m. Dawie van der Walt, Dylan Wu, Bryson Nimmer

3:46 p.m. Bo Hoag, Ben Griffin, Patrick Flavin

10th tee

Tee times Players

8:45 a.m. Greg Chalmers, Scott Brown, Mark Hubbard

8:56 a.m. Chris Kirk, Ben Martin, Matt Wallace

9:07 a.m. James Hahn, Scott Stallings, Johnson Wagner

9:18 a.m. Tony Finau, Abraham Ancer, Kevin Na

9:29 a.m. Carlos Ortiz, Gary Woodland, Graeme McDowell

9:40 a.m. Robert Streb, Martin Trainer, Adam Long

9:51 a.m. Russell Knox, Emiliano Grillo, Cameron Tringale

10:02 a.m. Andrew Putnam, Scott Piercy, Kramer Hickok

10:13 a.m. Aaron Baddeley, Roger Sloan, Doug Ghim

10:24 a.m. David Lipsky, Austin Smotherman, Alvaro Ortiz

10:35 a.m. Joseph Bramlett, Kurt Kitayama, Isidro Benitez

10:46 a.m. Jared Wolfe, Joshua Creel, Jose Cristobal Islas

1:45 p.m. Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Davis Riley, Lee Hodges

1:56 p.m. Satoshi Kodaira, Richard Johnson, Patrick Rodgers

2:07 p.m. Jonathan Byrd, Alex Smalley, Taylor Moore

2:18 p.m. Chad Ramey, Richy Werenski, Lanto Griffin

2:29 p.m. Chez Reavie, C.T. Pan, Kevin Tway

2:40 p.m. Seung-Yul Noh, David Hearn, Hank Lebioda

2:51 p.m. Fabián Gómez, Mark Hensby, Ricky Barnes

3:02 p.m. Adam Schenk, Wyndham Clark, Trey Mullinax

3:13 p.m. Robert Garrigus, Bo Van Pelt, Vince Whaley

3:24 p.m. Michael Gligic, Greyson Sigg, Turk Pettit

3:35 p.m. Ben Crane, Justin Lower, Armando Favela

3:46 p.m. Chase Seiffert, Callum Tarren, Santiago De la Fuente

TV, streaming, radio information

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.

Friday, April 29th

TV

Golf Channel: 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6:30 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 8:45 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 30th

TV

Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.

CBS:

3-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday, May 1st

TV

Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.

CBS:

3-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities. If you sign up to a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.