As the typical saying goes, if you live by the three, you die by the three, and that was the pitfall for the Celtics. Boston took a 1-0 deficit in their second-round matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks after a 101-89 loss on Sunday. While the Celtics’ defense held two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to just 9-for-25 from the field, it was the offense that lagged behind.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO