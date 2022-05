With the 50th overall pick in the second round, the New England Patriots selected wide receiver Tyquan Thornton. Known for being a speedy wide receiver at Baylor, Thornton will have a chance to prove himself, as New England looks to add depth to the wide receiver room. With his playmaking ability, the rookie could find himself an integral part of the offense throughout the course of his Patriots career.

