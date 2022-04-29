ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When does Top Gun: Maverick release?

By Sabrina Picou
 4 days ago

TOP Gun is a movie franchise starring the actor Tom Cruise. The latest film in the series is Top Gun: Maverick.

The new movie has already been seen by some at the debut screening at CinemaCon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39a1wM_0fNaIKFt00
Top Gun: Maverick is the latest film in the Top Gun movie franchise starring Tom Cruise Credit: Paramount Pictures

When does Top Gun: Maverick release?

Top Gun: Maverick is set to be released in theaters during Memorial Day weekend on May 27, 2022.

The film was first seen by the public during CinemaCon, which took place from April 25 through April 28.

Variety reports that the film has already received raving reviews ahead of its major theatre release in May.

The outlet reports that at the first public screening of the film, journalists in attendance deemed the film "the perfect blockbuster" and "terrific in every conceivable way."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fOX8n_0fNaIKFt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vdm4h_0fNaIKFt00

The first Top Gun film was released over 30 years ago in 1986.

Top Gun (1986) starred Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Kelly McGillis, and Meg Ryan.

At the Top Gun: Maverick CinemaCon release, a video of Cruise was shared.

In the video, the actor told the audience, "Please enjoy, and, hey, let’s try to have a great summer!"

Who is in the cast of Top Gun: Maverick?

Cruise is returning for Top Gun: Maverick to reprise his role as Lt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell.

Some of the other stars set to be in the film include Val Kilmer, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, and Monica Barbaro.

Ed Harris will also join the star-filled cast for Top Gun: Maverick.

Jay Ellis of Issa Rae's HBO series Insecure will also appear in the film.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20gxko_0fNaIKFt00
Lady Gaga has recorded a song for Top Gun: Maverick titled Hold My Hand Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Top Gun: Maverick has a runtime of two hours and eleven minutes.

Paramount Pictures released the trailer for the film on YouTube on December 16, 2019.

The new film will see Maverick facing an uncertain future while "confronting the ghosts of his past."

Did Lady Gaga write a song for the movie?

On April 27 singer and actress Lady Gaga announced that she wrote the theme song for the film.

The song is called Hold My Hand and will be featured in Top Gun: Maverick.

She took to Instagram on Wednesday to discuss the new single.

"When I wrote this song for Top Gun: Maverick, I didn’t even realize the multiple layers it spanned across the film’s heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we’ve been living in.

"I’ve been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it ours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MA9Tc_0fNaIKFt00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mNDAC_0fNaIKFt00

Later in the post, she added: "This song is a love letter to the world during and after a very hard time.

"I’ve wanted you to hear it for so long. And I’m so excited to give it to you on May 3. 'Hold My Hand.'"

Comments / 0

