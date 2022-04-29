KC Chiefs will play host to this AFC West opponent in Week 2 of Thursday Night Football

One of the Chiefs’ scheduled games for the 2022 regular season is officially known.

And it’s against an AFC West divisional foe.

The Chiefs will host the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football, televised on Amazon Prime Video, on Sept. 15 at Arrowhead Stadium, the NFL announced Thursday night during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The teams split their annual divisional series in 2021, and the game this fall again features two of the NFL’s top quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert.

Tickets for the game go on sale Friday.

Thursday night’s announcement marked the first of three teases the NFL has planned before the full slate of 2022 regular-season matchups is released on May 12.

Before then, the league plans to reveal the international games on May 4, followed by select games on May 9 in what has become an NFL tradition of announcing some contests before the full schedule is released.

At this point, the Chiefs’ opponents and the matchup for the home opener against the Chargers are known. Now, they await dates and time for their remaining contests.

HOME

Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills

AWAY