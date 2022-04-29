Cleveland Kidnappings Fast Facts

Here is a look at the kidnapping of three women in Cleveland and the case against now-deceased kidnapper Ariel Castro. Former school bus driver Ariel Castro agreed to a plea deal relating to the kidnapping, rape and assault of three young women kidnapped in Cleveland between 2002 and 2004. Under the...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 24-year-old woman was indicted on charges stemming from her alleged involvement in the February shooting death of Jonathan Reddy. Dashay Avery, of Columbus, was indicted Thursday on allegations that she drove Harrison Finklea, a 17-year-old suspect, to a hotel lot on the 1000 block of E. Dublin Granville Rd. in […]
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Nearly 3 years after Larry Manno was beaten so severely he later died from his injuries, the man charged in his death was sentenced. Manno, 74, was at work at his landscaping business he operated on Buckeye Road in Cleveland for nearly 50 years in September of 2019. Investigators say Sedrick Hawkins […]
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police homicide detectives are investigating after a man died earlier this year from a brain injury he suffered during a 2007 attack. The 44-year-old man who was not identified by police died on January 2 from blunt force trauma to the head, according to a police spokeswoman. The man was paralyzed from the waist down, used a wheelchair and suffered memory loss from the attack in which two men pistol-whipped him in the head until he lost consciousness, police said.
The mother of a 20-year-old woman who was fatally shot Saturday night at a Columbus park said she believes it was in retaliation for her daughter's role in a high-profile 2018 robbery that led to the shooting death of her then-boyfriend by an undercover Columbus police officer.
Masonique Saunders was one of two women shot over...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus woman has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of her 7-year-old son in August of 2020. Oneida Maldonado-Cortez entered her plea Wednesday morning in Franklin County Common Pleas Court. Maldonado-Cortez could face between 11 and 16.5 years in prison. However, according to Maldonado-Cortez’s plea agreement, both the […]
A southern Ohio woman was sentenced for the dragging death of her small dog. Cynthia Temple-Colburn, of Waverly, was found guilty of Felony animal cruelty. Her charges stem from images that went viral across social media showing a small dog being dragged behind Colburn’s car.
CLEVELAND (WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio. Damon Williams is 25 years old. He was reported missing in Cleveland on April 2, but was reported found on April 27.
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are investigating an attempted robbery at an AutoZone on W. Third Street. According to Sgt. James Gallagher with the Dayton Police Department, officers responded to a robbery in progress at the AutoZone just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 17, 2022. During their initial investigation, they determined the suspect […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 27-year-old woman was indicted Thursday for her alleged involvement in the shooting death of Tolen L. Flowers. Shawnquita Howard, of Columbus, is accused of shooting the 30-year-old victim in the head near the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and East Spring Street on April 16, according to court records with the […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was indicted Tuesday after he allegedly shot a woman while she was driving. Jordan Slocum, 30, was indicted for attempted murder Tuesday for allegedly shooting a woman in the head as she was driving both of them on I-71 southbound, north of East North Broadway Street, around 3:25 […]
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — A 16-year-old girl was killed Wednesday morning after a shooting in Mansfield, according to the Mansfield Police Department. Police say they received a 911 call from a woman on 100 block of Stewart Ave. just before 9:00am who said to send police before disconnecting. Officers went to the location and heard […]
An Ohio refuse officer is getting praise for saving the life of a puppy that was found underneath trash in a dumpster. The Columbus Department of Public Service (CDOPS) said Dave Carlson from our Georgesville Road station was servicing dumpsters in an apartment complex on the East Side and noticed a puppy in the dumpster […]
