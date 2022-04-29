ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, IL

Grafton readies for Sip, Sample & Stroll

 4 days ago
Details have been released on items featured at the Sip, Sample & Stroll planned May 21 in Grafton.  (Jersey County Business Association)

GRAFTON — Organizers have released more details on Sip, Sample & Stroll planned May 21 in Grafton.

Last year's inaugural event sold out quickly with $40 tickets for this year's stroll now available online at gratonilchamber.com or through the Jersey County Business Association.

The Jersey County Business Association and the city of Grafton will host the 2nd annual Sip, Sample and Stroll 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. featuring samples from eight Grafton businesses:

• Aeries Resort: Antipasto skewer and Leonard Kreusch Riesling or Copper Ridge Cabernet

• Bloody Bucket: Loading Dock Salsa and Bloody Mary

• Grafton Harbor Arrr Bar: Raspberry jalapeño dip and wine tasting flight

• Grafton Oyster Bar: Jambalaya and Hurricane

• Grafton Pub: Taco and Baby Margarita

• Grafton Winery: Charcuterie skewer and sparkling raspberry wine

• Hawg Pit: Pulled chicken sandwich and Hippy Juice

• Third Chute Bar and Grill: Pork fritters and Apple Pie shot.

All ticket sales proceeds will go directly to the participating businesses to cover their costs for the event. Tickets will be limited; there also will be a drawing for tickets turned in after going to each location.

Participants must be 21 to purchase a ticket; IDs will be checked at locations. For more details call 618-946-2741 or visit the Sip, Sample & Stroll Facebook page.

Comments / 0

The Telegraph

The Telegraph

