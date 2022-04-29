Sullivan man arrested on kidnapping, aggravated assault charges
By WABI News Desk
wabi.tv
4 days ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - A Sullivan man has been arrested on kidnapping and aggravated assault charges after allegedly attacking a woman last week. State Police say 38-year-old Matthew Wycoff punched...
