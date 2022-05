It turns out that it’s easier to get a facial reaction from Kansas City Royals pitcher Zack Greinke than it is to pull one out of center fielder Michael A. Taylor. Greinke and Taylor are probably two of the most stoic players in the Major Leagues, always playing it close to the vest with their emotions, but when Taylor took a page out of Ken Griffey Jr.’s book by using the center field wall to boost himself to make a home run-saving catch, Greinke couldn’t help crack a smile.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 20 HOURS AGO