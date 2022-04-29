Officials working to address increase in tent cities sprouting up in Orlando

VIDEO: Officials cracking down on increase in tent cities sprouting up in Orlando Officials cracking down on increase in tent cities sprouting up in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’ve been in downtown Orlando for soccer matches or other events lately, you might have seen more homeless people camping out.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

City officials believe someone is now providing tents to the homeless. A lot of homeless residents have gathered and set up tents along Grove Park Drive, in close proximity to Exploria Stadium.

Now, the city said it’s taking steps to try to keep the tent city from growing.

Fencing and improved lighting have been put in place to keep people from camping in the nearby parking lots. In addition, the city said it’s sending people daily into the area to offer services and job opportunities to try to get people off the streets.

“Our task force is focused on all of the issues, and the increase in the number of tents that we’re seeing (is) definitely one of those,” said Lisa Portelli, the mayor’s senior advisor for homelessness.

First Step Shelter looking for additional funding to continue mission of helping Volusia homeless (WFTV)

©2022 Cox Media Group