Orlando, FL

Officials working to address increase in tent cities sprouting up in Orlando

By Jeff Deal, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’ve been in downtown Orlando for soccer matches or other events lately, you might have seen more homeless people camping out.

City officials believe someone is now providing tents to the homeless. A lot of homeless residents have gathered and set up tents along Grove Park Drive, in close proximity to Exploria Stadium.

Now, the city said it’s taking steps to try to keep the tent city from growing.

Fencing and improved lighting have been put in place to keep people from camping in the nearby parking lots. In addition, the city said it’s sending people daily into the area to offer services and job opportunities to try to get people off the streets.

“Our task force is focused on all of the issues, and the increase in the number of tents that we’re seeing (is) definitely one of those,” said Lisa Portelli, the mayor’s senior advisor for homelessness.

First Step Shelter looking for additional funding to continue mission of helping Volusia homeless (WFTV)

Comments / 64

tiredofID10ts
4d ago

Well then stop the ridiculous rent increases. Middle class families can’t afford rent! It’s ridiculous! Where do you expect these people to go????

tropical viking
4d ago

then crack down on out of state and country investors making it unaffordable for the locals before they eat the rich litteraly

Florida1
4d ago

Hey! I have a great idea. Whadaya say we open up our southern border and allow hundreds of thousands of immigrants to flood our cities that already are out of room. Sound like a plan?

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

