For a guy whose playing career ended over two-and-a-half decades ago, Doc Rivers sure is having to play a lot of defense this postseason. The Philadelphia 76ers coach defended himself on Saturday over the injury suffered by star player Joel Embiid. The 76ers were up 29 points with under four minutes to go in Thursday’s series-clinching victory over Toronto when Embiid got hurt (video here). That begged the question of why Embiid and the rest of the 76ers’ starters were even in the game at that point.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO