ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Police: Pedestrian fatally struck by car while crossing the street in the Bronx; driver charged

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VNcnY_0fNaFjan00

The driver of a white BMW struck and killed a 51-year-old pedestrian crossing the street Thursday and is now facing charges, police say.

Police say Zavee Georges, 32, was arrested and charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian and failure to exercise due care.

Neighbors say the woman lived close by and was walking home after parking her car. Surveillance video shows the woman parking her car on the corner of Burke Ave. right across from the Eastchester Houses. It then shows her crossing the street and getting hit while in the middle of the crosswalk.

Police say the woman was pronounced dead at NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi.

According to police, the accident happened on Burke Avenue.

Comments / 3

Related
News 12

Police: Man fatally shot in driveway outside Ronkonkoma home

A man was fatally shot in his driveway outside of his Ronkonkoma home Friday, police say. Police say 32-year-old Terry Long was shot multiple times outside of his home at 385 Wildwood Road. Police say he started his car, went back into the house and then was shot multiple times when he came back out to his car.
RONKONKOMA, NY
News 12

70-year-old woman stabbed in back while walking to pharmacy

A 70-year-old Brooklyn woman was stabbed in the back while walking to pick up medicine from the pharmacy down the block from her home last Wednesday. The attack left 70-year-old Lin Mei Fang in the hospital in need of surgery because of where she was stabbed. “Suddenly somebody ran into...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
News 12

Police: 2 bodies found on train tracks in Brooklyn

Police say two bodies were found on train tracks in Brooklyn Wednesday morning. According to officials, the bodies were found at around 6:50 a.m. on the Sutter Avenue–Rutland Road train tracks. It's unclear what lead up to the event. Police say an earlier train may have hit the two...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Pedestrian Crossing#Nyc Health Hospitals
News 12

NYPD: Man stabs employee, customer at 24-hour Bronx laundromat

Police are looking for a man who stabbed two people inside a neighborhood laundromat in Allerton. The brutal attack happened last Friday, and part of it was caught on video. A female employee and a male customer were stabbed inside a 24-hour laundromat during a robbery attempt on Boston Road at 3 a.m.
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
News 12

News 12

71K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy