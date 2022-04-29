ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teenage girl dies after hit & run crash in Des Moines Thursday

By Valeree Dunn
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDes Moines police are asking for information regarding a deadly hit and run crash Thursday afternoon. Authorities reported Thursday night a teen girl has died as a result of injuries sustained in that crash....

KCCI.com

Iowa man charged after wild overnight chase in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have identified the man who led authorities on a wild chase through downtown and south side Des Moines neighborhoods overnight. According to police, 22-year-old Christopher Mitchell, of Bondurant, led police on the chase, which ultimately ended in a crash. The Iowa State Patrol said...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

DMPD finds vehicle in deadly hit-and-run crash, driver still at large

DES MOINES, Iowa — The search is on for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a teenage girl near East High School Thursday. According to police, the girl was hit by an SUV at around 3:42 p.m. She was transported to a local hospital where she later died. Police have not released the name of the teen.
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Man thrown from motorcycle in Nashua during Friday evening crash

NASHUA, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 8: 45 p.m. Friday evening a driver was thrown from his 2007 Harley-Davidson Motocycle in Nashua, Iowa. The driver was going southbound on Highway 218 near mile marker 224, which is a construction zone. The driver drove onto the west shoulder, crossed back over the roadway, and was then thrown from the motorcycle. The driver was taken to Floyd County Medical Center by AMR Ambulance.
NASHUA, IA
