Broncos post spoof video 'drafting' Russell Wilson with 9th overall pick

The Denver Broncos used the ninth overall pick in the NFL draft on Thursday evening to select quarterback Russell Wilson.

Well, not really.

The Broncos actually traded pick No. 9 (plus three players and four other picks) to the Seattle Seahawks last month in exchange for Wilson and a fourth-round pick.

So when it came time for the ninth overall pick on Thursday night, Denver shared a spoof video of Wilson getting “the call” from general manager George Paton in a faux draft video.

The Broncos’ social media team went all in on the bit, evening posting a Photoshopped image of Wilson with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Denver also posted a Wilson hype video that will undoubtedly have Broncos fans pumped up for the 2022 season.

Seattle used the actual ninth overall pick to select Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross.

Denver general manager George Paton joked during his pre-draft press conference last week that the Broncos will watch Wilson highlights on Day 1 of the draft.