Amherst, MA

UMass students gather for sexual violence protest Thursday

By Waleed Azad
 4 days ago

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass students gathered tonight in part of the nationwide protest against sexual assault on college campuses.

Protestors have a list of demands specific to UMass. The demands include:

  • Permanent disassociation from Theta Chi due to their continued violence towards UMass students.
  • Strict disciplinary guidelines for Greek Life
  • Having sexual assault cases investigated by an outside firm
  • And increased funding for the Center for Women and Community
  • Include the Center for Women and Community SASA Hotline phone number on every student’s UCard.
  • Follow up on academic transcription notations for Title IX violations.
  • Work with faculty to include Syllabus statements identifying their mandated reporter status.
  • Create more signage with information about Title IX and mandated reporting for bathrooms around campus.
  • Provide updates on efforts towards addressing sexual violence through emails, social media, and the UMass Amherst Title IX website.

Crowds formed at the Student Union around 5:30 p.m. and marched to the Whitemore Administration Building.

