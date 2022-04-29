UMass students gather for sexual violence protest Thursday
AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass students gathered tonight in part of the nationwide protest against sexual assault on college campuses.
Protestors have a list of demands specific to UMass. The demands include:
- Permanent disassociation from Theta Chi due to their continued violence towards UMass students.
- Strict disciplinary guidelines for Greek Life
- Having sexual assault cases investigated by an outside firm
- And increased funding for the Center for Women and Community
- Include the Center for Women and Community SASA Hotline phone number on every student’s UCard.
- Follow up on academic transcription notations for Title IX violations.
- Work with faculty to include Syllabus statements identifying their mandated reporter status.
- Create more signage with information about Title IX and mandated reporting for bathrooms around campus.
- Provide updates on efforts towards addressing sexual violence through emails, social media, and the UMass Amherst Title IX website.
Crowds formed at the Student Union around 5:30 p.m. and marched to the Whitemore Administration Building.
