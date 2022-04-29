ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Albany CSD recommends mask wearing indoors

By Courtney Ward
 4 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The City School District of Albany is strongly recommending students and staff wear masks inside school buildings. The district said it has seen a significant increase in the number of positive COVID cases among students and staff.

Officials said the district has reported 72 cases of COVID-19 in the past seven days compared to 47 cases during the first 20 days of April. They said this was the highest number of cases in a seven-day period since the pandemic started.

Wearing masks indoors remains optional in New York State; however, Albany County recently announced that it is recommending all residents, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks in indoors due to an increasing number of COVID cases.

