Jets take Cincinnati cornerback at No. 4
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets are adding some Big Apple Sauce to their defense. Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner was taken by the Jets with the No. 4 overall pick in the NFL draft Thursday night.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound shutdown cornerback didn’t allow a touchdown reception in his three-year college career.
He’ll join free agent signing D.J. Reed to give coach Robert Saleh a new-look secondary with both considered No. 1-type cornerbacks.Ohio State wide receiver picked 11th overall in NFL Draft
The Jets also have the 10th overall pick — the first time in franchise history they have two selections in the top 10.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0