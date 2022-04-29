ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Jets take Cincinnati cornerback at No. 4

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets are adding some Big Apple Sauce to their defense. Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner was taken by the Jets with the No. 4 overall pick in the NFL draft Thursday night.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound shutdown cornerback didn’t allow a touchdown reception in his three-year college career.

He’ll join free agent signing D.J. Reed to give coach Robert Saleh a new-look secondary with both considered No. 1-type cornerbacks.

Ohio State wide receiver picked 11th overall in NFL Draft

The Jets also have the 10th overall pick — the first time in franchise history they have two selections in the top 10.

