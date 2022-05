Shirley Marie Bowers (nee Patterson), of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, April 18 at the age of 83, with her family by her side. Shirley was born in Chambersburg to Mabel and Ralph Patterson on June 2, 1938. She graduated from Chambersburg...

CHAMBERSBURG, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO