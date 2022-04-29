Check Out These Car Rental Hacks for Getting a Free Upgrade

As more and more Americans choose to make trucks their mode of transportation, it is becoming clear that most truck buyers do not actually use the capability of their pickups. According to a study conducted in 2019, consisting of 250,000 persons, 75% of truck owners use their truck to tow about once a year and just 35% of owners actually haul something more than once a year. Because of this, the question must be asked, do most truck owners actually need a truck, or would they be better off with something like a Toyota Corolla.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO