ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Check Out These Car Rental Hacks for Getting a Free Upgrade

By Joe Santos
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Renting a car sometime soon? Here a few hacks that can lead to a free...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

JetBlue passengers offered $10,000 to change flights – but all of them refuse

Passengers on a recent flight were offered a whopping $10,000 to voluntarily give up their seat – but at first none of them accepted the generous offer.Travellers onboard a JetBlue service from the US to Cancun in Mexico last month were asked if they would be bumped in exchange for airline credit, an experience which one woman documented in a video that has since gone viral on social media.Tiktok user Jess Ries (@riesjess) uploaded a post, now viewed more than 10 million times, in which she filmed herself on the plane looking tired and frustrated. @riesjess its been...
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

JetBlue Offered $10,000 to Customers to Take a Later Flight, and No One Would

Editor's Note:We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Apartment Therapy

This Small Airline Lets You Skip the Airport Hassle

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. With travel back in full swing, there’s no doubt that airports around the globe will get busier and busier. Airports in the United Kingdom are currently in chaos with long lines, cancelations, and abandoned luggage, while a U.S. study recently revealed the American airports with the longest wait times.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Webster
Reader's Digest

5 Budget Airlines That Actually Get Great Reviews

Now that most pandemic-related travel restrictions have been lifted, Americans are taking to the skies in record numbers. And while high demand means that some airlines are charging premium prices, there’s a trick to paying less for airfare: You can buy tickets for budget airlines. You probably won’t get...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Sports Car#Car Rental#Rental Car#Jeep#Usa Today#Hertz
MotorBiscuit

Most Truck Owners Probably Don’t Need a Full-Size Pickup

As more and more Americans choose to make trucks their mode of transportation, it is becoming clear that most truck buyers do not actually use the capability of their pickups. According to a study conducted in 2019, consisting of 250,000 persons, 75% of truck owners use their truck to tow about once a year and just 35% of owners actually haul something more than once a year. Because of this, the question must be asked, do most truck owners actually need a truck, or would they be better off with something like a Toyota Corolla.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Here Are 5 Sports Cars You Can Daily Drive Dependably

Nobody wants to choose between a daily driver or a fun sports car. So, why not have both? There is certainly no shortage of hilariously impractical sports cars that don’t really fit daily driving necessities. However, the amount of sports cars that do meet those requirements may surprise you a bit. Here are five sports cars that Hotcars describes as “virtually indestructible,” so you can trust them from a simple grocery store run to a cross-country road trip.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

98K+
Followers
27K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy