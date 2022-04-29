ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayward police recover cash, firearms, large amounts of marijuana in robbery arrest

By Aaron Tolentino
 4 days ago

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — Three men were arrested in connection to a report of a robbery in March involving drugs, the Hayward Police Department announced in a Facebook post . The department recovered thousands of dollars in cash, a number of firearms, hundreds of pounds of suspected narcotics, and other items used for the packaging and distribution of drugs.

Photos posted by Hayward police show large amounts of marijuana were kept in plastic bags, and the black plastic bags are presumed to have other drugs linked to the reported robbery. A least one handgun and one rifle was recovered.

Hayward Police Department

According to California law, the legal amount of marijuana to possess for those over the age of 21 is 28.5 grams. The photos show the amount the suspects had possession of was well over the legal amount.

In the East Bay, over 90 pounds of fentanyl was recovered in Alameda County last Saturday . Last month, 57 pounds of marijuana was recovered in Livermore .

