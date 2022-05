Irts not contract season for FTR, but regardless, there's already some outside interest. FTR are having the hottest years of their career, and their contracts are set to run until next Summer. We're told there was a miscommunication on FTR's side, which is why they'd done interviews over the past six months indicating that their deal was up in the summer of 2022. Originally, there was an option "in play," but FTR's side asked for three years without an option during negotiations, which AEW had agreed to.

