Wanted: Recent Reports of Crime Around Huntington

Updated: These are some of the most recent reports of crimes that have occurred around Huntington or nearby. Note that an image of someone is not proof of their guilt. In many cases, the same stores have been hit repeatedly. Please contact the Suffolk County police or CrimeStoppers number listed in the report.

FINLEY’S, Assault, April 3

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime

Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who assaulted a

man in Huntington this month.

An altercation occurred outside Finley’s, located at 43 Green St., on April 3 at

approximately 1:55 a.m. A man punched another man and the victim was transported to a

local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an

arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime

Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app

which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or

online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.

DICK’S SPORTING GOODS, Clothing, April 21

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking to identify and locate the man who stole merchandise from a Commack store this month.

A man stole clothing from Dick’s Sporting Goods, located at 6070 Jericho Turnpike, on April 21. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

TARGET, Medications, March 9

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking a man who stole from a Commack store in March.

A man entered Target, located at 98 Veterans Memorial Highway, at 5:34 p.m. on March 9 and stole over the counter allergy medications and clothing. The merchandise was valued at approximately $2,460.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.