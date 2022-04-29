ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, NY

Wanted: Recent Reports of Crime Around Huntington

By Pam Robinson
HuntingtonNow
HuntingtonNow
 4 days ago

Updated: These are some of the most recent reports of crimes that have occurred around Huntington or nearby. Note that an image of someone is not proof of their guilt. In many cases, the same stores have been hit repeatedly. Please contact the Suffolk County police or CrimeStoppers number listed in the report.

FINLEY’S, Assault, April 3

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime

Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who assaulted a

man in Huntington this month.

An altercation occurred outside Finley’s, located at 43 Green St., on April 3 at

approximately 1:55 a.m. A man punched another man and the victim was transported to a

local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an

arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime

Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app

which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or

online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.

DICK’S SPORTING GOODS, Clothing, April 21

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R3gPC_0fNaAB1g00

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking to identify and locate the man who stole merchandise from a Commack store this month.

A man stole clothing from Dick’s Sporting Goods, located at 6070 Jericho Turnpike, on April 21. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime

Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app

which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or

online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.

TARGET, Medications, March 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dKdBf_0fNaAB1g00

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking a man who stole from a Commack store in March.

A man entered Target, located at 98 Veterans Memorial Highway, at 5:34 p.m. on March 9 and stole over the counter allergy medications and clothing. The merchandise was valued at approximately $2,460.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, NY
County
Suffolk County, NY
City
Commack, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Crime & Safety
Huntington, NY
Crime & Safety
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Suffolk County Police#Police Precinct#Crimestoppers#Finley S#The App Store#Google Play
OK! Magazine

Santa Fe Sheriff Believes Nobody Is 'Off The Hook' For 'Rust' Shooting After Alec Baldwin Claims To Be 'Exonerated'

The Santa Fe Sheriff doesn't believe Alec Baldwin is out of the woods just yet in regards to the ongoing investigation into Halyna Hutchins' death on the Rust film set. The late 42-year-old cinematographer was killed while on set of the Western film in October 2021 after the actor, 63, fired a prop gun that contained live rounds. While multiple individuals involved in the production of the film — including Baldwin, the film's assistant director David Halls, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and more — have been questioned about their apparent roles in the fatal mishap, the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department doesn't...
SANTA FE, NM
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Allergy
HuntingtonNow

HuntingtonNow

Huntington, NY
1K+
Followers
532
Post
189K+
Views
ABOUT

We're a local news site, covering the town of Huntington, NY

 https://huntingtonnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy