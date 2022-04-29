ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tony Gonzalez to read Chiefs pick at NFL Draft

By PJ Green
 4 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the Kansas City Chiefs’ best offensive weapons will be presenting a pick at the 2022 NFL Draft. NFL Hall of Famer and Chiefs’ legend Tony Gonzalez will read the...

Mr. Irrelevant: Getting picked last in the NFL Draft has its perks

(NEXSTAR) – Getting picked last rarely has its perks, but since 1976, getting picked last in the NFL Draft has been a coveted prize. We always hear about who gets picked in the first round – Peyton Manning, Terry Bradshaw, and John Elway are all great examples – but only the guy that’s picked last gets his own title: Mr. Irrelevant.
Kimble Anders to be inducted into Chiefs Hall of Fame

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Chiefs announced Saturday that former fullback Kimble Anders will be the 2022 inductee into the Chiefs Hall of Fame. Anders spent his entire 10-year NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs appearing in 125 games with 94 starts. His 125 games played for...
Travis Kelce, Rob Gronkowski have dance-off at Gronk Beach

LAS VEGAS — A pair of elite tight ends took to the stage for a dance battle during an NFL Draft party hosted by Rob Gronkowski. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end invited Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on stage during Gronk Beach at the Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas so the pair of Super Bowl champions could show off their best moves.
Cardinals are one of the most hated teams in baseball

ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals are among one of the most hated teams in baseball. That is according to Twitter data pulled by BetOnline.ag. The company tracked tweets with a negative tone since Opening Day 2022. The data pulled found the Yankees are the most hated team with 6,766 negative tweets posted about them this […]
The Spun

Look: ESPN Analyst Allegedly Refused To Appear With Sage Steele

Longtime ESPN anchor Sage Steele is in the middle of a free speech lawsuit against her employer. After voicing her frustrations with the network’s COVID-19 vaccination policy, and briefly mentioning former president Barack Obama when discussing her racial identity, Steele was pulled from the air. Now, according to suit...
