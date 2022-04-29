Tony Gonzalez to read Chiefs pick at NFL Draft
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the Kansas City Chiefs’ best offensive weapons will be presenting a pick at the 2022 NFL Draft. NFL Hall of Famer and Chiefs’ legend Tony Gonzalez will read the...fox2now.com
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the Kansas City Chiefs’ best offensive weapons will be presenting a pick at the 2022 NFL Draft. NFL Hall of Famer and Chiefs’ legend Tony Gonzalez will read the...fox2now.com
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0