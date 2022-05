A 37-year-old American Falls woman has agreed to plead guilty to federal charges of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, according to court records. Angel Flores was federally indicted along with five other people in April 2021 on charges that included conspiracy to distribute controlled substances — over 500 grams of meth, over 100 grams of heroin and over 500 grams of cocaine — and possession of over 50 grams of meth with the intent to distribute, court records show. ...

AMERICAN FALLS, ID ・ 6 DAYS AGO